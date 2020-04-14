GIG HARBOR, Wash — When parents were suddenly promoted to school teacher because of coronavirus school closures, many families took to the internet to find ways to stay busy.

Two mothers from Gig Harbor started a virtual camp.

Jenna Brasch and Carri Anne Eckberg launched the 'Too Cool for School' virtual camp on Facebook.

The idea was the camp would be used as a support system for families and themselves. Within a week, the group amassed more than 20,000 followers.

"Normally with groups we're trying to find people, now we are seeing such an amazing response," Eckberg said. "It's exploding in a positive way."

Every week the moms post a schedule of events which include structured educational classes, virtual baking classes and activities.

Now, local businesses are getting involved with the events too. Recently, Jennifer Shea, Founder of Trophy Cupcakes in Seattle held a virtual class.

"That's another fun thing. It's including small local businesses who are having a hard time right now too," Brasch said.

The moms are organizing the group for free and say it's also become a great place for parents to stay in touch and find support too.

"Things like this, are bringing out the best in people," Brasch said. "It's leading me to believe in team human all over again!"