Puget Sound-area theaters begin reopening with new safety measures

Theaters in seven counties can reopen at 25% capacity.

SEATTLE — Movie theaters in counties that have moved to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 reopening plan were allowed to begin operating at reduced capacity on Feb. 5.

At West Seattle's historic Admiral Theater, it was a relief for General Manager Marina Kosenko and people excited to get out of their homes.

About 12 people showed up for the theater's first showing. A steady flow of customers followed, doing what they haven't been able to do for nearly a year.

Counties in the West and Puget Sound regions are in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopening plan. That includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in Puget Sound and Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific and Thurston counties in the West region.

In Phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside of a person's household can gather indoors. Indoor dining is available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m., among other changes. Indoor fitness centers can operate at 25% capacity.

That 25% capacity also applies for theaters.

At the Admiral Theater, there are two sets of showings each day. The first set requires visitors to wear masks throughout the movie; and concessions are not sold. During the second set, masks are required at all times unless visitors are seated at a proper distance and actively eating and drinking.

The additional safety precautions at the theater were a small price to pay for friends Jaimie Spott and Izzy Palmer, who have made it a tradition to go out to the movies.