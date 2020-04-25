MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A group of Tahoma High School students is competing on Saturday morning with teams from all across the country, testing their knowledge of the constitution and current events.

The competition is called "We the People" and a civics-based class at THS was selected to head to nationals in Washington D.C. after winning the competition at the state level.

However, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, students will be competing virtually using Zoom.

THS senior Riley Barlett is just happy the competition was not canceled since students have been working together to prepare for almost a year now.

"Just being able to show that we know about issues and that we care and that just because we are young doesn't mean that our voices are any less loud or important," said Barlett.

Normally, the team would be divided into units and work together during the competition.

Now the added challenge will be competing without their teammates by their side.

"I want to make my team proud, I want to make my unit proud and really do this for us to show that we are going to make the best out of a bad situation," said Djanaya Esiong, a senior at THS.

On Monday students will find out who won the competition during an award ceremony that will be streamed online.

