Tacoma Chamber of Commerce urges community to take COVID warnings seriously

A consistent spike in coronavirus cases statewide has the retail and restaurant industry paying close attention.

The owner of Indochine Asian Dining Lounge says his business has had to pivot before, but that's not the preferred option.

On Tuesday, state health officials warned the public that an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases could trigger more drastic measures in order to get a handle on the spread.

"It’s almost terrifying because, the first time it happened, we had to layoff more than half of our staff,” said Russel Brunton, owner of Indochine.

Brunton said he realizes how challenging it is to balance the local economy and getting a handle on the increase in COVID-19 cases.

”I think politicians are threading a fine line between managing increasing case counts as well as the need for businesses to stay open,” said Brunton.

”Especially with the holiday season coming up, this is make it or break it time for a lot of our retail for 2020, if they’re going to make it in 2021,” said Tom Pierson, CEO of Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

The retail and restaurant industry has already taken a huge hit this year.

”That’s why I’m hoping that residents do their part, all of us individually, to be able to help our businesses. Because if we get shutdown, our businesses are in danger of not reopening,” said Pierson.

Pierson says programs like Restaurant Rally, which gives diners a 30% discount on meals, is a great effort at keeping businesses open during even more uncertain times.