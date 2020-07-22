Students in the Northshore School District will begin year with remote education

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northshore School District will not allow students in buildings when classes resume in the fall.

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Northshore School District will continue with remote learning when classes resume in the fall.

Pointing to COVID-19 transmission data from Public Health - Seattle & King County and Gov. Jay Inslee's call to reduce the number of people allowed to gather in Phase 3 of the "Safe Start" plan, Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid said reopening schools to students is not safe.

"As the science of COVID-19 continues to evolve, and our understanding of the impact of young people on the possible community transmission rates become better known, we have a responsibility to better understand that our school district is not an island," Reid wrote in a letter to parents. "Further, with the significant number of high risk staff we have in critical positions, the task of reopening schools in person is compounded."

The district is using a six-stage approach for people re-entering school. The stages allow educators to pivot between remote learning, a hybrid model, and in-person learning. The stages are determined by the impacts of the current health situation, resources, and direction from state officials.

As of July 21, the district was in Stage 2, which means 100 percent remote learning for students. Staff will have "limited and monitored access" to schools for planning and delivering instruction.

It isn't until Stage 3 when students with the "greatest need of additional support" can go to school two days a week for in-person instruction.