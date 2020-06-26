Snohomish health officials seek guests of large house party in Stanwood after possible COVID-19 exposure

A guest from a large party house party in Stanwood tested positive for coronavirus. Now Snohomish County health officials want to inform other guests of the party.

The Snohomish County Health District says it is looking for guests who attended a large party in Stanwood where one person later tested positive for COVID-19.

The county health district said that not all of the 40 to 70 attendees of the party in Stanwood on Friday June 19 have been identified or contacted.

The health district requested all individuals promptly seek COVID-19 testing if they attended the large house party in Stanwood on Friday, June 19.

The guests can either register for one of the community-based testing locations, or contact their healthcare provider or another testing facility. All attendees should remain quarantined at home through July 4, unless they develop symptoms and/or test positive.

If the person tests positive, they will be provided additional instructions by the Snohomish County Health District. If there are concerns or questions, people are encouraged to review this guidance for exposed people and contact their healthcare provider.

The health district is also encouraging people who attended large graduation parties or Father’s Day celebrations to get tested as a precaution.