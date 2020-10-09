It's not a scam: Snohomish County contract tracers searching for people who tested positive for COVID

As the county monitors case counts after Labor Day weekend, the health district had to shut down some testing sites due to poor air quality.

EVERETT, Wash. — Cases of coronavirus are down in Snohomish County, but health experts are still working on contact tracing to quell the spread even further.

However, a portion of people who tested positive are not answering their phones for contact tracers.

"We still have about 20% of cases that are not responding to our calls,” said Snohomish County Health Officer, Dr. Chris Spitters.

Spitters theorizes people assume it's a scam because the call comes from an unidentified number.

"If you have any doubts, ask a few questions to see if we can accurately identify you and then that should reassure you that you are dealing with the health district and not someone spamming or phishing you."

Another spike in cases is anticipated after the Labor Day weekend.

That’s what happened after the Fourth of July-- cases skyrocketed through July before dropping again in August.

"We're hoping everyone kept their gathering small and wore masks in public this last weekend,” he said.

As they monitor case counts, the health district shut down some testing sites due to poor air quality.

Spitters said to stick with social distancing guidelines and contact your doctor if you think you may have the virus.

"We can always do better, we want to do better, and we intend to work toward that way, and we ask for everyone's cooperation and help in doing that,” he said.