Snohomish County small business relief program flooded with 1,500 applicants

A grant "would make sure... I’d have a building or a business to come back to,” said one business owner

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has received over 1,500 applications for a new program awarding grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The Snohomish County Small Business Relief, Recovery, and Resiliency (R3) Program uses a portion of the $37 million in resources from the CARES Act to provide grants to struggling small businesses.

The businesses chosen will receive a grant in the amount of $5,000 to $25,000.

Mattias Winter, the owner of Hardline Tattoo & Body Piercing in Monroe said his business has been shut down since the beginning of the stay at home order.

He applied for the R3 program as soon as applications became available.

“It would make sure that my bills were paid, it would make sure that I was able to come back from work when we’re allowed. I’d have a building or a business to come back to,” Winter said.

After sending in the application, he received an email from the county saying the decision on which businesses will be given grants will not be announced until June 24.

“It stresses me out. That’s a whole other month to see if I even get the grant,” he said. “I’ve got to try and figure out what to do for another month.”

Joy Emory, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Workforce Snohomish said they must sort through all the applications before making any decisions on who will get grants.

“We’ll do our best to get this money out in the hands of everyone as quickly and as responsibly as possible. We owe that to this community, to do that due diligence,” Emory explained.

Businesses in the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic will be given priority. Those include: restaurants, retail, hospitality, arts and entertainment, and other service-oriented businesses.

“Obviously the need is significant, and we take that very seriously and we’ll be looking at it based on those priorities that are outlined and stipulated on the grant application but also looking at each individual application,” Emory said, “We really need to understand and look at it holistically before we dive into the specifics.”

For a business to be eligible for the R3 Program they must meet certain criteria, including:

Business has at least a 25% drop in revenue directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

Business has 20 or fewer employees

Business is not a franchise, unless that franchise is not a subsidiary of a larger corporation and is able to document that it is not a subsidiary

Winter said there is only one thing he can do until June 24.

“Just hurry up and wait,” he said.

Applications for the R3 program close June 3, and grants awarded will be announced June 24.