Snohomish County reports no COVID outbreaks in assisted living facilities for the first time in a year

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — There are no COVID outbreaks in assisted living or supportive living facilities in Snohomish County for the first time in over a year, according to the Snohomish Health District.

There is one skilled nursing facility with an active outbreak and one adult family home with an active outbreak, SHD said. Both outbreaks are expected to clear up by the end of the month provided no additional cases are reported.

“This is a remarkable recovery from late-December when we had over 100 cases being reported weekly from long-term care facilities and all 17 skilled nursing facilities in the county with ongoing outbreaks,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District. “It’s a welcome relief for everyone.”

Since March 2020, there have been more than 150 outbreaks and nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care and similar facilities in Snohomish County, according to SHD. These facilities have also been linked with at least 345 hospitalizations and 273 deaths as of March 6.

SHD credits the decrease in cases to infection control and prevention measures, sacrifices made by residents, staff and their families as well as vaccinations.

"The vaccination effort is already delivering great results, saving lives and letting us get back to enjoying time with loved ones," Dr. Spitters said.