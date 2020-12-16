Snohomish County preps vaccine distribution as federal COVID-19 funding set to expire

Federal CARES Act money runs out in two weeks, and Snohomish County leaders worry that will affect its virus response.

EVERETT, Wash — After months of dismal weekly briefings from Snohomish County officials, there is finally reason for optimism.

"So, there is some light at the end of the tunnel," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

The feared Thanksgiving surge never really materialized and a vaccine will be available in just days.

"The gates are just opening," said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters. "It's a trickle but it will begin to flow as we begin to move into the new year."

The first 5,000 to 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are arriving this week, but federal CARES Act money is disappearing at the end of the month.

And there are no guarantee when or if more will come.

Somers worries that could affect Snohomish County's fight against coronavirus.

"We're going to continue to do everything in our power to keep our community healthy and keep our health care system functioning but we really need additional help from our federal and state delegations," he said.

While much of the vaccine will be administered through hospitals and pharmacies, much of the rest will go through county sites — like the tented testing sites currently in use.

It's a pricey proposition, according to Emergency Management Director Jason Biermann.

"We could be providing power depending on where they are, providing tentage, if necessary, providing security, providing traffic control," Biermann said. "Not to mention the folks who actually administer the vaccines."

Without additional funding, Snohomish County might have to cut back on testing and contact tracing, hampering the overall effort.

"Without CARES Act funds we're gonna have to get really creative," Biermann said.

"We'll try to patch it together, but it's not going to be as good as [it would be] if we have those resources and can keep that staff," Spitters added.

The virus situation, itself, appears to be stabilizing in the county, at least for now.

The number of cases per 100,000 residents has increased only slightly to 448.

The number of deaths for the last two-week reporting period dropped by 3 to 20.

Spitters said ICU capacity is reaching a critical point, but is also stable.

He cautions, however, we're nowhere near the end of this pandemic.

"It's at best unsafe and probably reckless to consider us out of the woods at this point. There's a long way to go," he said.