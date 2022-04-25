Snohomish County investing $5.2 million in pandemic recovery efforts

Investments include creating the Small Business Innovation Assistance program and expanding the county's tourism marketing.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County will invest $5.2 million in small businesses, entrepreneurs, and tourism as the area continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Dave Somers announced the American Rescue Plan Act investments Monday. Investments include creating the Small Business Innovation Assistance program and expanding the county's tourism marketing.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community and economy," Somers said. "They bring tens of thousands of jobs to our county, from entry-level positions to highly skilled workers. While we’re seeing encouraging signs of recovery for our small businesses and workers, it’s clear that there’s more work to do.

"With these investments, we can boost economic growth and innovation across our county, and help business owners and entrepreneurs build resiliency and thrive."

Approximately 90% of businesses in the county have fewer than 20 employees. The county received more than 2,000 applications for recovery grants that were administered in 2020 using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

As economic recovery continues, unemployment in the county remains higher than pre-pandemic levels. A total of 13,226 people were unemployed in March, down from 15,663 in February, according to the latest data.

“These funds will go a long way to respond to concerns I’ve heard from small business owners,” said Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn. “Direct assistance is a critical investment to fortify small businesses and in turn also support the households that rely on those doors staying open.”