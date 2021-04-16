Snohomish County urges social distancing in preparation for packed beaches

"If there's no space, find another place." With COVID-19 cases rising in Snohomish County, parks officials urge visitors to avoid overcrowding.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The sunny weather is sure to bring people out of their homes this weekend, but health experts have a warning about coronavirus.

Snohomish County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Division is expecting packed parks and beaches this weekend.

Although sunny skies are on tap for the weekend, a cloud lingers.

With COVID-19 cases climbing in Snohomish County, officials want to make sure everyone is still staying safe while they head outside to enjoy the weather.

"People you can tell they’re really respectful and we all want to be outside it’s great it’s springtime we can feel summer coming around the corner,” said Terese Barich, who was out enjoying the weather.

Gov. Jay Inslee is asking everyone to "take it outside," his latest campaign to encourage people to move the gatherings outdoors instead of indoors, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park rangers will be out making sure parks are clean and safe. Although the county doesn’t plan on having to close parks, officials are relying on people to be responsible and find less crowded areas to enjoy the weather.

”We had really great practice with that capacity issue so our rangers are ready to be there in monitor capacity if needed, but we don't expect that this weekend,” said Rose Intveld communications specialist with Snohomish County Parks.