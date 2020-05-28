Snohomish County leaders say they're ready for Phase 2 of state's reopening plan

Executive Dave Somers said Snohomish County residents have "paid a heavy price" during the COVID-19 pandemic and must move forward to get people safely back to work.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County leaders said they have all the pieces in place to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phased plan to reopen Washington state.

County leaders said they now have all the elements to meet Phase 2 requirements for large counties.

“Snohomish County residents have paid a heavy price from the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Executive Dave Somers said. “We will respond to the pandemic with everything we have and recover as quickly as we can. We now must move forward with our request to enter Phase II and help our people safely get back to work.”

Somers, along with Board of Health Chair Stephanie Wright and Council Chair Nate Nehring, announced their intention to move into Phase 2 Thursday.

“The Snohomish Health District and its partners have succeeded in preserving the health and safety of thousands in Snohomish County,” Wright said. “It is now time for us to move into Phase II and re-start our economy. I will be proposing that the Board of Health consider a variance on Friday.”

Nehring said moving to Phase 2 would begin to provide economic relief to businesses, workers, and families.

“I am proud to join my fellow county leaders in this joint proposal to move us in the right direction and support our local economy," he said.

The county's coronavirus response plan was approved by the county council Wednesday.

The decision to apply for a variance will need to be approved by the Snohomish Health District Board of Health and the county council.

To get to Phase 2, counties need to have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day span, among other requirements.

Executive Somers said last week that while they were "headed in the right direction," the county "certainly will not meet those criteria by June 1."

Though the state is officially in Phase 1 of the four-phase reopening plan from Washington’s stay-home order, more than half of the counties in the state have been allowed to proceed to Phase 2 and loosen social distancing restrictions even further.