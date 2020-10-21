Snohomish County ICU beds 80% full, health officials ask public to heed COVID precautions

The current case numbers in Snohomish County are already past the summer spike.

EVERETT, Wash. — When doctors at Everett's Providence Medical Center treated the nation's first known case of coronavirus back in January, they had no idea what America was in for.

But some had their suspicions.

"Yeah, I think I would have expected to be where we are now," says Dr. George Diaz.

Diaz treated that first patient.

He says Washington is lucky because the state got out ahead of the disease, unlike other states, but winter will be a big test.

"More people are going to be congregating indoors. That will increase case rates. We still need to be very vigilant about what we're doing."

But too many people are not.

Adults ages 20 to 49 now make up two-thirds of Snohomish County's coronavirus cases.

While that group sees less severe symptoms and fewer hospitalizations than older people, they can still spread the disease across the community to others more vulnerable.

That's a concern because 80% of the ICU beds in Snohomish County are currently full.

While more people are getting tested and surviving COVID-19, the county has seen four straight weeks of an increase in positive tests.

County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said religious groups are likely contributing to the rise.

A church in Snohomish recently held a service and invited an anti-mask pastor to preach. Several hundred people attended. Few wore masks.

Spitters said some religious organizations are refusing to comply with orders to help trace the contacts of people who might be infected.

"We've got to think of ourselves as 'the community' in this respect and behave in a way that protects the community, and not focus in on our own single self-interests," he said.

The current numbers are already past the summer spike.

Winter may be far less forgiving.

And there are hints another lockdown could be on the horizon if we don't act now.

"This is our chance as a community to try to bend the curve and not have to resort to blunter instruments that have an effect on public life and the economy," Spitters said.

To do that, Spitters advises people to keep gatherings small and hold them outside whenever possible.

Avoid any indoor social gatherings, but if you must participate, wear a mask and ensure windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation.

Wash you hands often and avoid touching your face.