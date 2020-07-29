Snohomish County health officer wants remote learning in fall

Snohomish County Health Officer Chris Spitters recommended school districts start the year with distance learning.

Snohomish County’s top health official urged school districts to begin the fall term with online learning as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the region.

In a letter sent Wednesday to public school superintendents and private school administrators, Snohomish County Health Officer Chris Spitters said given current transmission rates, outbreaks in schools were likely to occur, posing “substantial additional risk” to schools and the community.

From July 9-22, Snohomish County recorded 89.1 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health. The rate of disease activity has steadily increased from a low of 15.9 cases in early June when the county reopened.

Spitters acknowledged health officials know more about containing the coronavirus now than ever before but argued the county has “negligible” experience implementing those practices in schools. He feared attempts at in-person learning would fall short of goals of enhanced activities and social supports that come with in-person classes and worried it “may come at an unacceptable cost in human health.”

Although school-age children aren’t typically at high risk for COVID-19, the health district said transmission in schools could amplify transmission in the community.

In June, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction released guidance for fall learning, including rules that students and staff wear masks and social distance if in-person classes resume. However, the office is letting school districts determine specific learning models on the local level.

Most districts in Snohomish County have yet to announce their fall plans, including Everett Public Schools.