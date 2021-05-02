Skip big Super Bowl parties and keep COVID-19 cases down, Washington leaders say

Gov. Inslee and the Washington Hospitality Association say to skip Super Bowl parties outside your own household this year.

The Washington Hospitality Association says to skip Super Bowl parties outside your own household, saying gatherings could cause a rise in cases and set back small businesses even more.

"We don’t want to let the virus win the Super Bowl,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee during Thursday's weekly COVID-19 briefing. Inslee is also discouraging large gatherings ahead of the big sports weekend.

Coronavirus case rates are dropping in the state and health officials and small businesses are hoping that trend continues.

"Keep the momentum we're building in January up. The case counts are coming down, and you can do that by making good choices this weekend,” said Anthony Anton, president of the Washington Hospitality Association.

Data shows COVID-19 cases have increased or spiked after major holidays, and the Washington Hospitality Association doesn’t want that to happen this time around. Businesses are fearful if that does happen, they’ll have to shut their doors again.

"If we get back to seeing large Super Bowl parties at homes and other areas without masks and without the safety, we're gonna close our restaurants down again. We'll have to close our bowling alleys down again, and these other places we love,” said Anton.

A Super Bowl weekend would have been a saving grace for many restaurants and bars after months of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, they’ll rely on customers to order takeout and avoid risking a spike in cases.