Skagit County could slip back to Phase 2 if COVID-19 trends continue rising

Health officials say B.1.1.7, otherwise known as the UK variant is largely to blame for rising cases. The move backward could devastate small businesses.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Mount Vernon's Lunchbox Diner has only been open for seven days after a five-month coronavirus-related closure.

Owner Steve Sewell says it's the first time he's felt hopeful about his business surviving.

"Business has been fantastic," he says. "I couldn't ask for a better time to open up."

The timing is perfect for the restaurant. The annual Tulip Festival is now blooming, bringing a desperately needed injection of money to the Skagit Valley.

But the coronavirus still hangs heavy over Skagit County. The Skagit County Health Department says the number of new cases detected every day is rising at an alarming rate.

On Sunday the number was seven. That number doubled to 14 the next day, and by Wednesday it had spiked to 25. Based on Skagit County’s population size, an average of 18 or more new cases per day is enough to push the County over the 200 cases/100,000 residents benchmark.

It would only take 7 new hospitalizations in a week for the County to move back to Phase 2.

A return to Phase 2 would mean restaurants like Steve's could only operate at 25% capacity -- which could be his breaking point after holding on for so long.

"To be able to open back up and run is the only way I'm gonna survive," Steve says. "If I have to cut back to 25% or shut completely, I'm not gonna survive. I'm done."

County health officials say 40% to 50% of the new cases are the much more contagious B.1.1.7, otherwise known as the UK variant. Projections show the numbers going even higher.

"We haven't seen the result of Easter yet, but every single time during this pandemic that there's been a family holiday the rates have gone up. I suspect we'll see some problems with that," says Skagit County Health Officer Dr. Howard Leibrand.

Leibrand says a slide back to Phase 2 could come in a little as three weeks if people don't continue to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.

With the spring weather improving, he advises getting a few people together outside.

"You're 20 times less likely to get infected outdoors," he says.

When asked if he thinks a return to Phase 2 is inevitable for Skagit County, Dr. Leibrand responds, "If the trends continue, yes."

That leaves Steve Sewell depending on everyone in his community to follow COVID rules and serve the common good -- if he is going to be able to continue serving his customers.

"There's a lot of people who are determined to survive," says Steve. "We can't do it if you only think of yourself."