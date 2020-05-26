Seattle's UW Medicine to furlough 5,500 workers amid rising coronavirus costs

UW Medicine will furlough 4,000 more unionized employees, in addition to the 1,500 professional and non-union classified staff furloughed last week.

UW Medicine announced Monday it will move forward to furlough 4,000 unionized employees, in addition to the 1,500 professional and non-union classified staff that were announced last week.

The cuts address a $500 million shortfall caused by the dual hit of lost revenue because of canceled or postponed elective and non-urgent medical procedures and rising costs due to the fight against coronavirus, according to the medical center.

The medical center made the announcement today after concluding impact bargaining with the affected unions.

The temporary furloughs will last between one and eight weeks, according to the medical center.

UW Medicine executive leaders, directors and managers are participating in furloughs along with staff, according to a press release from the medical center.