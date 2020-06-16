Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con cancelled

SEATTLE — Emerald City Comic Con organizers say they've come to "excruciating yet necessary decision" to cancel this year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say a digital event will be held in August to support exhibitors and connect fans with "as much of the content you love as possible."
All tickets that were transferred from March 2020 to August will be refunded by June 29.The next Emerald City Comic Con will be March 4-7, 2021.
Emerald City Comic Con began in 2003, becoming one of the country's largest comic conventions. The 2019 event drew nearly 100,000 people over four days.
This year's event was scheduled for March and then rescheduled to August after concerns were raised over the spread of coronavirus. Vendors and guests began pulling out amid calls for the event's management to cancel it altogether.
King County remains in modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase plan to reopening the state. Under the modified Phase 1 plan, outdoor restaurant seating is allowed at 50% capacity and indoor seating at 25% capacity with tables 6 feet apart, retail at 15% capacity, personal services like salons and barbers at 25% capacity, professional services like accountants and insurance agents at 25% capacity and all construction. Only small group gatherings are allows.