Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con cancelled

One of the most popular comic conventions in the country is cancelled to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE — Emerald City Comic Con organizers say they've come to "excruciating yet necessary decision" to cancel this year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say a digital event will be held in August to support exhibitors and connect fans with "as much of the content you love as possible."

All tickets that were transferred from March 2020 to August will be refunded by June 29.The next Emerald City Comic Con will be March 4-7, 2021.

Emerald City Comic Con began in 2003, becoming one of the country's largest comic conventions. The 2019 event drew nearly 100,000 people over four days.

This year's event was scheduled for March and then rescheduled to August after concerns were raised over the spread of coronavirus. Vendors and guests began pulling out amid calls for the event's management to cancel it altogether.