Seattle Waterfront businesses are reopening and they want locals to come visit

Tourism took a major hit during coronavirus, and businesses along the Seattle Waterfront say this is the best time for locals to come and enjoy the area and support.

SEATTLE — On Monday, the Seattle Aquarium reopened in a limited capacity, after getting permission from the state to do so and say they had 600 guests come through.

“We are just so excited about the chance to reconnect with our community,” said Dr. Erin Meyer from the aquarium.

Meyer said the aquarium has had to make significant changes to keep guests safe.

“We have timed ticketing, to ensure we keep capacity at the 15 percent limit we set for ourselves…and don’t forget your masks because they are required by all guests and staff unless there’s a medical condition or they’re under 2 years old,” she said.

The aquarium also features a one-way path and other barriers to allow guests to get close to the animals but not each other.

At Miners Landing, which houses restaurants, they’ve also reopened after King County moved into Phase 2.

Owner Hal Griffith said the reopening came at just the right time.

“You take all the businesses on the Waterfront, some are larger than others, but basically they're all small businesses and they rely on the summer and tour season,” he said.

Griffith said the increased activity is welcomed as tourism took a hit due to the coronavirus. He also wants locals to know that this is a great time to take advantage of the smaller crowds.

“You can go to the aquarium, come to Miners Landing, ride the wheel, take a tour boat ride, whatever you wanna do, we got it here,” he said.

Visit Seattle said there are at least 20 hotels and attractions in the county that have plans to reopen, including MoPOP, which representatives from the museum say has made over 100 changes to their exhibits to keep people safe. The museum will not open until King County enters Phase 3.

The Seattle Great Wheel is also open, but now people will not be sharing the gondolas with those who aren’t in their family or group.