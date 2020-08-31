Seattle University implements coronavirus restrictions as fall quarter begins

Students will live in single-occupancy dorms and are asked to follow a list of guidelines.

SEATTLE — Seattle University welcomed students back to campus on Monday. The school says learning will be mostly virtual, but there will be some in-person classes.

For the fall, the school will have 950 students living on campus. The school typically houses approximately 2,000 students. Due to coronavirus each dorm will be single-occupancy.

The school assigned students a date and time to move in between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4. Students are required to submit the results of a coronavirus test that must be taken before their arrival.

While on campus, lounges, study rooms, and computer labs will be closed and everyone is required to wear a mask, even if people can socially distance.

Thirty-six states are reporting at least 8,700 cases of coronavirus at college campuses since they reopened this month. The largest outbreak reported is at the University of Alabama where more than 1,000 people have tested positive.

Seattle University reported a total of 20 cases since the start of the pandemic. Four students tested positive in August.

The school says students, visitors, and faculty will need to complete a daily online health screening that asks about symptoms and potential exposure to the virus.