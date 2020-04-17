SEATTLE — Some of Seattle's farmers' markets will reopen this weekend with new procedures in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect shoppers.

The University District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday, April 18. The Ballard Farmers Market will reopen on Sunday, April 19, but primarily as a drive-thru. There will be options for people who want to walk up, but market leaders are encouraging people to pre-order online and then drive-thru to pick up your items.

Here are some of the changes to expect at each farmers market this weekend:

There will be no sampling, no selling ready-to-eat food, no refilling reusable containers

No music, entertainment, cooking demos, or public seating areas.

The public is banned from touching produce - vendors will select and bag the product for you

Vendors and staff must wear protective gloves and do regular hand-washing. The public is also encouraged to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask

Pre-paying for orders online or using contactless payment, such as Venmo, is encouraged

There will be a limit to the number of shoppers allowed in the market at one time. Shoppers are encouraged to maintain at least six feet of space between each other, and vendors will also be spaced out accordingly to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Market leaders posted more guidelines for shoppers on their website, including making a list, designating one shopper per household, and shopping quickly and efficiently.

Service dogs will be allowed, however, other pets should be left at home at this time. Shoppers can bring reusable bags, but you will be the only person touching them.

Farmers' markets are considered "essential" under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order, but most of them have remained closed for the last several weeks.

Market leaders said for the last month, they've been working closely with the city of Seattle, Public Health leaders, and the other Seattle Farmers Market organizations to come up with a plan to reopen "safe, permitted farmers markets."

"The safety and health of our shoppers, our farmers, and staff is critical – this is our primary concern and if we falter, we risk the closure of our market and delayed opening of West Seattle Farmers Market and Capitol Hill Farmers Market," read the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market in its latest update.

Mayor Jenny Durkan's office said the University District and Ballard markets received a one-time permit to reopen this weekend, which could be extended if everything goes well and shoppers and vendors follow the new guidelines.

More about the Ballard Farmers Market here.

University District Farmers Market guidelines here.

RELATED: New coronavirus rules for farmers markets could leave many vendors behind

RELATED: Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market survives with help of financial safety net