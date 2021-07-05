Washington theater workers remain out of work, 14 months after COVID-19 closures

"It's an entire career just gone," said one theater worker.

SEATTLE — Live entertainment was one of the first industries to be shut down when COVID-19 restrictions went into effect last year. More than 14 months later, the people who work behind the scenes are still largely out of work.

When the curtains closed, performers weren’t the only ones out of a job.

"Since March 13 of 2020 I've had about 80 hours of work, total. In, you know, an industry that I've spent the last 40 years doing, so it's an entire career just gone,” said Nick Farwell.

Nick Farwell is a stage operations supervisor at the ACT Theatre in downtown Seattle. He and other behind-the-scenes workers have been out of work for over a year now.

"It's been a lot of hibernation, and a lot of mourning and missing the people that I've spent my entire career with everybody I've known for the past 40 years, is essentially out of work,” said Bess Sullivan

Bess Sullivan is a stagehand, she’s looking ahead to what the eventual return of major productions and theater shows will look like.

"I'm concerned about the people that aren't coming back. A number of my colleagues have retired, and the loss of knowledge in the industry is really, it's scary," said Sullivan.

The local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is hopeful as some productions are expected to pick back up later this year, but representatives know it'll take some time to get back to business as usual.

"It's going to be a while for things to come back really full steam,” said Jennifer Bacon, president of IATSE Local 15.

But, the show must go on for workers who’ve dedicated their lives to this industry. So they’re relying on everyone to do their part.