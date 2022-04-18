Seattle Public Schools urges students to test for COVID-19 before spring break return

Before spring break, Seattle Public Schools sent students home with COVID-19 rapid test kits and encouraged testing before returning to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) students were sent home with a box of two COVID-19 rapid antigen tests before spring break. As thousands of students return to in-person classes Monday, the state’s largest district is reminding students and families to use the tests to help keep the community safe.

SPS tweeted out a reminder to families over the weekend encouraging students to use the tests and stay home if they test positive for COVID-19.

The district said students do not need to report negative test results to schools. However, any student that tests positive for the virus should notify their school and “stay home for a minimum of five days and until your symptoms have significantly improved.”

Before spring break, the district reported 127 new cases on its COVID-19 dashboard. There were 417 total cases in the most recent two-week reporting period.

According to the dashboard, the district has more than 7,900 total running coronavirus cases, and 87% of all cases have been students. The northwest region of the district is reporting the most cases overall.

It's been more than a month since the state, King County and SPS dropped the indoor mask mandate after updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SPS ultimately made masks optional for students and staff.

“SPS also continues to encourage masking at school, especially after travel or a break. Thank you for keeping our school communities healthy,” a message on the district website reads.

Concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases themselves, a large group of SPS students called for the mask mandate to stay in place until two weeks after spring break.