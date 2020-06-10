Seattle playgrounds to reopen Oct. 6 — but with limits

The play structures have been closed since March, as part of the region's efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

SEATTLE — Playgrounds in Seattle will reopen Oct. 6 after about nine months of closure as part of the region's efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, parks officials have issued playground rules, including limiting the number of children using equipment as well as requiring masks for children over the age of two.

Seattle Parks and Recreation also warned that the equipment will not be regularly sanitized or cleaned.

The city closed several parks last spring, as the pandemic surged across the state.

The parks department posted guidelines developed by state and county health officials for playgrounds.

How to use play areas safely:

Play equipment is open to five or fewer kids at a time.

Stay home if you are sick or if anyone in your family is sick.

Please wash your child’s hands before and after play.

All children over the age of two must wear a mask. See here for mask information and exception because of disability.

Give yourself and others at least six feet of space.

Seattle Parks and Recreation also announced that adult outdoor fitness equipment will also be reopened to the public, with similar limitations.