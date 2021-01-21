Seattle pizza shop owner eyes Biden's small business recovery plans

The owner of Tutta Bella, which has now served pizzas to two presidents, hopes that the new administration prioritizes small business.

SEATTLE — Local business owners hope President Joe Biden will take notice of their recent struggles and help small businesses during the pandemic.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and I feel like we need to make sure that our politicians and leadership in Washington D.C. understands that,” said Joe Fugere, the owner of Tutta Bella Pizzeria.

Fugere's Tutta Bella has had the rare experience of serving pizza to two U.S. presidents.

"Never did I think I’d have the opportunity to serve two presidents pizza,” he said.

In 2012, Fugere and his team delivered pizzas to Air Force One when President Barack Obama was visiting the area. Four years later, then-Vice President Biden enjoyed some Tutta Bella pizza.

”When Joe Biden visited, the pizzas were so popular they finished them in the motorcade,” said Fugere.

Though excited about his business’ presidential pizza, he’s looking ahead to see what a Biden Administration will mean for his small business and others.

Fugere says it thinks it would be helpful for President Biden to set up a small business task force, which would bring business owners, to the table when major policies are being created.

Biden has already said he plans to ask Congress to boost the federal minimum wage to $15. Critics of the idea say a federal increase could be another blow for the restaurant industry.

Seattle’s minimum wage, $16.69 an hour for most workers, is already higher than that.

"Every time the minimum wage goes up even a dime it impacts the profitability of a restaurant so we just have to be better at what we do and make sure we’re efficient in our employment practices and it’s challenging,” Fugere said.

As his business continues to make pivots to survive, Fugere says he’s optimistic.