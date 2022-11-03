Seattle Opera to keep requiring masks despite lifting of state mask mandate

SEATTLE — As Washington lifts its mask mandate for many indoor spaces starting March 12, some performing arts venues in Seattle are saying, not so fast.



The Seattle Opera will continue enforcing mask-wearing during performances through the remainder of the season in May, despite the state lifting of the mask mandate. Proof of vaccination will also be required among audience goers despite the requirement being lifted in King County on March 1.



"It is for the safety of our audience, for the comfort of our audience; the reassurance that when they come to us and when they're sitting with other people in the auditorium, that they are as safe as they can be," said Seattle Opera General Manager Christina Sheppelmann.



Sheppelmann remembers the pandemic shutdown that impacted the Opera's operations, effectively halting in-person shows until this past October, when audiences were allowed to return to watch shows in person. For the opera group, keeping the masks was a no-brainer.



"I think more than being cautious, it's about being responsible, and protecting your audience," Sheppelmann said.



COVID-19 case counts remain low in King County, as described during a Friday briefing by Jeffrey Duchin, Health Officer at Seattle & King County Public Health.



"COVID-19 is still circulating and some risk remains, especially people with weakened immune system...for this reason the use of high quality, well-fitting masks still makes sense for certain people," Duchin said.



Sheppelmann also requires staff to be vaccinated and undergo rigorous testing, something that paid off in January when the omicron variant hit, and no shows had to be canceled due to COVID-19 cases.



"So the effort was worth it, the stress was worth it because we did what set out to do," Sheppelmann said.