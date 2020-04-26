SEATTLE — When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, many small businesses turned to the federal government hoping to get relief through the Paycheck Protection Program before the money ran out. This week, the Seattle Opera found out their application was approved.

The Opera has been forced to cancel performances and at the end of March, they were forced to furlough employees and cut pay. They were supposed to take the stage in early May with the opera La Boheme but there is now no singing at McCaw Hall or their building next door.

A microscopic virus has silenced some of the biggest voices you could imagine.

“Every opera house, every theater in the U.S. and internationally has canceled all performances, no matter where you look,” General Director Christina Scheppelmann said.

Those cancellations meant cutting pay and laying off people involved in the production. About 180 jobs were impacted including the orchestra, chorus, stagehands, the crew, and others who work behind the scenes.

“Right now is a difficult moment because all performing arts, all theater arts, and sports want to start again but you can’t because you cannot gather people,” she explained.

But finally, some good news came this week when the Seattle Opera received a $2.4 million forgivable loan through the PPP program.

The money will go to pay those employees but Scheppelmann warned them it may not last long enough to get them back on stage.

“The PPP plan covers eight weeks, not more, and so I do urge and did mention to plan their finances wisely and carefully," Scheppelmann said.

For the time being, the Opera is using creative ways to keep their craft alive including broadcasting through radio, putting videos and information on social media, and looking to do smaller shows when the restrictions change. They’ve even looked into singing outside, anything they can do to make sure they are around to help.

“I think the arts will be a huge part of that as far as healing and supporting that recovery process,” Scheppelmann said. “Art has always been part of our lives, has always been a comforting element in our life.”

The times we are living in almost sound like the plot of an opera but they say this crisis will not lead to their swan song. They plan to open the 2021 season with La Boheme and the show must go on.

“Ultimately if you look at humanity; what remains is not us, we come and go but great art, great thinking, great philosophy and great pieces of literature: they stay,” Scheppelmann explained.

