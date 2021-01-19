Seattle joins nationwide memorial Tuesday to honor lives lost to COVID-19

The Kobe Bell at Seattle Center will be rung 40 times this afternoon to commemorate the nearly 4,000 lives lost in Washington and the 400,000 lives lost in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is joining cities across the country Tuesday for a national moment of unity and remembrance for people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee invited cities to participate in the national memorial with President-elect Joe Biden, who will be leading a ceremony in Washington D.C. ahead of his inauguration Wednesday.

Six bell ringers sounded the Kobe Bell at Seattle Center 40 times this afternoon to reflect on the nearly 4,000 lives lost in Washington state and the 400,000 lives lost in the United States.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, several buildings in the downtown Seattle area will be illuminated in light amber to commemorate the toll of COVID-19 on American lives.

People in downtown can expect to see the Washington State Convention Center illuminated, as well as T-Mobile Park, the Amazon Spheres, and the Climate Pledge Arena.

The City of Seattle issued a statement on the memorial: