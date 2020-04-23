SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she wants to forgo her salary for the rest of the year to help prevent furloughs and layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will forgo my salary for the rest of the year. I want to set that example," said Mayor Durkan in an interview with KING 5 on Wednesday. "I'm working right now on how to do that, unfortunately with the city of Seattle it looks like that's not possible, and if it's not possible, I'm going to be donating that amount."

Seattle is looking at a $300 million tax revenue shortfall because of the pandemic. That money would have gone into the general fund, which pays for things like city parks and the police department.

"There's so many people who have suffered such a great deal that I want them to know that my number one job as mayor and my number one focus is to do what's best for the people of Seattle," said Mayor Durkan.

Durkan said she may not be able to forgo her salary due to the city charter, and if that's the case, she'll find another way to donate the money so it goes to support a community that needs it most.

"I want people to know that our city is focused on supporting everybody in the city, the residents and businesses, and through this really tough time," said Mayor Durkan.