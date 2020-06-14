Seattle & King County expand free COVID-19 testing with help from Beyoncé

Hundreds of people took part in free drive-up testing this weekend.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two drive-up testing sites in south King County this weekend are expected to bring in hundreds of people.

Seattle & King County Public Health announced the two testing sites in Renton and Federal Way last week.

Sunday's event is at the Sea Mar Medical Clinic in Federal Way from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. In addition to testing, community groups will be giving out free care packages with items like hand sanitizer and diapers.

The pop-up sites were developed in partnership with King County, local community organizations, the Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson's #IDIDMYPART campaign and Beyoncé’s BeyGood organization.

According to the county, south end communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

Data from Seattle & King County Public Health shows the county's black communities make up 6.4 percent of the state's population, but account for 11.4 percent of coronavirus cases.

More information about getting a free test in King County is on the county's website.