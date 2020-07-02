SEATTLE — Seattle and King County leaders gathered together Friday to dispel what they called "harmful misperceptions" surrounding the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Leaders from Public Health - Seattle & King County, King County Executive Dow Constantine, representatives from King County and City of Seattle Immigrant and Refugee Commissions, and local health and school district officials attended the press conference.

Currently, in Washington state, a total of 24 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Of those tests, 20 came back negative, three tests are still pending, and only one came back positive for coronavirus, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

A Snohomish County man was the first U.S. patient to be diagnosed with coronavirus. He has since been released from the hospital, but is in isolation at home and being monitored by public health workers.

A total of 20 people are currently under public health staff supervision to monitor for any coronavirus related symptoms.

President Trump signed a proclamation on January 31 with new temporary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

The measure went into effect on February 2. It states any U.S. citizen returning to the U.S. who has been in Hubei Province, China, in the previous 14 days will be subject to health screening and up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they are provided proper medical care, should they need it.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China.

Sea-Tac International Airport is one of 11 airports that have established quarantine sites to help screen travelers for the coronavirus.

