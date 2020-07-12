Seattle hockey bar struggling to survive long enough for Kraken debut

The Angry Beaver in Greenwood is currently closed because of the pandemic, but owner Tim Pipes says he's committed to being open when the Seattle Kraken debut.

SEATTLE — John Barr of the NHL to Seattle advocacy group says The Angry Beaver in Greenwood simply has to survive to see the Seattle Kraken take the ice.

“It's been instrumental and it continues to be instrumental in kind of bringing the hockey community together and connecting people,” Barr said.

Tim Pipes owns the Angry Beaver, which survived a gas explosion in 2016, only to be robbed weeks later. But the latest struggle has been its hardest, Pipes said – the coronavirus.

“I’m gonna do my best to ride this out,” Pipes said

Pipes says the original PPP loan he got is about gone. He applied for a grant from the state following Governor Jay Inslee’s latest restrictions.

“I’m applying for everything that will come our way,” he said.

Touted as Seattle’s only hockey bar – the Angry Beaver has a strong following – an online fundraiser has raised more than $20,000 in support during this pandemic

Pipes says the recent restrictions made it too hard to be open. Unless there’s hockey on, his doors will be closed.

If pro hockey returns in January he says the Angry Beaver will be open.