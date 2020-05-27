Seattle high school seniors create Community Threads to help coronavirus relief

The Seattle high school seniors are putting positive art into wearable support for coronavirus relief efforts.

While their senior year of high school took an unexpected twist, so did the success of a school project for two Seattle students.

Max Torres and Elena Zytnicki are graduating from Seattle Academy this year. They are also two of Seattle’s newest small business owners.

The high school seniors from Ballard wanted to uplift their community and support coronavirus relief efforts. They noticed positive art and murals scattered across the city and decided to turn the temporary art into more lasting and wearable forms.

The students partnered to create Community Threads, which displays street art on t-shirts. Their mission is: "Creating unique wearable designs that reflect the impact of coronavirus and the needs of our community, one shirt at a time."

Max and Elena reached out to the artists, who agreed to the project with all proceeds going to the Ballard Food Bank and Mary's Place.

The seniors are only a couple weeks into their venture, but have already filled thousands of orders.