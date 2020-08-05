Seattle hair stylist wants Gov. Inslee to delay reopening of Washington salons and barbershops

A Seattle hairstylist says your haircut is not worth risking lives.

A Seattle hairstylist says your haircut is not worth her life or anyone else's.

"Your hair can wait, it's not a necessity. I'm not an essential worker, by any means," said Maggie Nesheim.

Nesheim has worked as a hairstylist for five years, most recently at the Rudy's Barbershop Phinney Ridge location.

While eager to get back to work, she thinks Gov. Inslee's phased plan to reopen businesses would allow her industry to open up too soon.

Phase One of the Governor's plan went into effect on Tuesday.

"We don't have protection, we don't have social distancing and all of the guidelines that the governor has listed for Phase Two. It makes my job nearly impossible to do safely," said Nesheim.

Nesheim is petitioning Inslee to push back the reopening of barbershops and salons to Phase Four, giving the industry time to figure out safer guidelines.

"Working in a hair salon, you know that sometimes you have to reuse things and the idea of having to reuse a PPE of any kind, doesn't sit well with me," said Nesheim.

As someone who relies on commission, she understands the desire to get back to work and off of unemployment.

"We'll probably still have to be on at least 50% unemployment or however that would work, so it would not resolve the issue at all," said Nesheim.

Instead, she's searching for a solution that, she says, wouldn't compromise lives.

"I hope that the governor can see this, hear this and understand my plea. It is for all of our safety and our well-being and I understand the situation with economics and everything, but I think that our lives are worth a lot more," said Nesheim.

Nesheim is hoping state officials change their plans, if not, she's prepared for the worse.

"I probably would refuse to go back to work and I lose my job."