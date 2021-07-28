UW Medicine to take over Seattle's COVID-19 testing efforts

Wednesday’s briefing takes place shortly after state officials announced recommendations for universal masking for most Washington counties in indoor public spaces.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday that the city's COVID-19 testing efforts are being transferred from the fire department to UW Medicine beginning July 31.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be handled by public health officials around the city.

Durkan was joined by local officials as well as the Public Health—Seattle & King County Interim Director Dennis Worsham, who also took the opportunity to emphasize the need to continue testing and vaccination efforts.

“If you are not vaccinated, the virus will find you," Durkan said, also urging anyone going into the city's indoor public spaces to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Since June 2020, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) has administered nearly 800,000 COVID-19 tests, with 25% of Seattle's residents using the free service.

In January 2021, SFD was the first emergency response agency in the entire state to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines, with its mobile teams alone reaching nearly 35,000 people.

The press conference took place shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee delivered an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he announced that the state is now recommending universal masking in indoor public spaces in counties where transmission levels are "high" or "substantial" per the CDC guidance.

“We know the dominant variant today is the delta variant, it is twice as infectious, it is more likely to cause serious illness and it is easily the most dangerous mutation to date of this virus. And we know it is trending upward," Inslee said Wednesday.

King County is among this group, as well as more than half of the counties in Washington state.

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin updated his masking recommendation on Friday, saying, “I know this is frustrating and disappointing to many. It certainly is to me. I didn’t want to be in this position.”

King County was the first large county in the U.S. to reach 70% of eligible residents completing their COVID-19 vaccine sequence. The masking directive was lifted for fully vaccinated residents on June 29. On that same day, Durkan announced that 80% of eligible Seattleites had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Then, on June 30, Washington state fully reopened its economy, scrapping virtually all of the restrictions put in place during the pandemic.