SEATTLE — A new coronavirus testing site in Seattle allows people to walk-up and be tested, no appointment necessary.

The site opened Wednesday morning at the Atlantic City Boat Ramp in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

The testing site is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public Health Seattle & King County opened the site in partnership with UW Medicine, which will staff the site with medical personnel from Harborview Medical Center.

According to UW Medicine, the site is targeted towards vulnerable populations.

Organizers say the testing site should be used by people who have coronavirus symptoms and do not have a doctor or other access to testing. Asymptomatic health care workers, first responders, or caregivers at long term care facilities, homeless shelters or other group settings with a concern about exposure can also get tested at the site.

Language interpreters will be available by phone for people who speak a language other than English. For more information call (206) 520-2285.



