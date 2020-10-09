Seattle ticket company faces legal action over alleged non-payments

Buyers allege they have not been refunded by Brown Paper Tickets for events that were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE — Court records show that a Seattle-based virtual box office company is facing two legal complaints that it owes artists and customers money.

Lawyers in Seattle filed one legal action on behalf of ticket buyers and another on behalf of 16 event producers that allege financial wrongdoing by Brown Paper Tickets.

The buyers say they have not been refunded by BPT for events that were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event producers allege that BPT has not paid them in full for ticket proceeds.