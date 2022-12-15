Seattle Children's sees increased COVID booster demand for kids 5 and under

The hospital started administering the updated COVID shots to kids on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle Children's Hospital is now offering the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster for children six months to five years old after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized its use for the age group last week.

Shots of the updated vaccine started going into arms on Wednesday. The hospital said demand has already been high.

"Based on the new rollouts and based on the new vaccines that come available we have increased demand and so today as we roll out these two new vaccines we have increased demand and are seeing that increase throughout the rest of the week," said DeAnna Dudley, a registered nurse and healthcare improvement advisor at Seattle Children's.

Dudley said a busy day could mean administering anywhere between 100 to 200 shots.

The Moderna booster will be available for kids six months to five years who have already received two doses of the original Moderna vaccine series.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids six months old to four years old as a third dose.

Some parents whose kids were among the first to get the updated vaccine said it was something they planned to do once it became available.

"We're happy because we're planning to travel this holiday season," said Will Edgeette, a parent in Kirkland. "It's about protecting our older relatives and making sure we're stopping the spread."

Along with getting the updated boosters, health officials in King, Snohomish and King counties are recommending everyone wear a mask indoors this winter as RSV, flu and COVID-19 continue to spread.