Seattle-based Holland America Line to furlough, lay off employees

The furloughs and layoffs come as cruise and travel industries have taken major financial hits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEATTLE — The Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company that operates Seattle-based Holland America, announced steps to “further strengthen its liquidity position in the event of an extended pause in guest operations due to COVID-19.”

Carnival and its brands will reduce work hours and salaries, furlough, or lay off employees across the company, according to a press release. It wasn't announced how many employees would be laid off or put on furlough.

"Taking these extremely difficult employee actions involving our highly dedicated workforce is a very tough thing to do. Unfortunately, it's necessary, given the current low level of guest operations and to further endure this pause," said Carnival Corporation & plc President & CEO Arnold Donald.