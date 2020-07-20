Seattle-based fishing vessel in Alaska has 85 crew members with coronavirus

The American Triumph is a Seattle-based fishing trawler traveling from Dutch Harbor to Seward, Alaska with 85 sick crew members.

Officials say a factory fishing vessel that docked in the Alaska fishing port of Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands has 85 crew members aboard who are infected with the coronavirus.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the fishing boat named The American Triumph has sailed from Dutch Harbor to travel hundreds of miles to Seward for a scheduled arrival Wednesday. It will carry the crew members who tested positive and medical personnel who will then be taken to an isolated location in Anchorage.

Officials say crew members were restricted to the vessel or isolation locations while the ship was docked.

The American Triumph is a 285-foot factory trawler, operated by Seattle-based American Seafoods, according to Alaska Public Media (APM), and the ship has 119 crew members on board.