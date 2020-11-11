Seattle-area COVID vaccine trials seek volunteers

Tens of thousands of volunteers are needed world wide, including 1,700 in the Seattle area, which is one of nearly 90 sites.

While Pfizer grabbed headlines this week on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine trials, it's not the only one in the works.

Several vaccine trials are seeking Seattle-area volunteers.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is coordinating as many as five COVID vaccine trials, and two of them are two of these are signing volunteers up now. A third trial will start soon.

Tens of thousands of volunteers are needed world wide, 1,700 in the Seattle area, which is one of nearly 90 sites.

The easiest way to sign up is through the National Institute of Health.

Hit the “Volunteer Now" button, and you can fill out the forms and that will direct you to the relevant study in your area needing volunteers and help the trial organizers determine if you are a fit.

But Fred Hutch says even if you don’t qualify for the study, you’re information is still valuable for assessing community risk.

Fred Hutch is working specifically on the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is also coordinating other trials in the area.

Kaiser Permanente is working with a Johnson & Johnson/ Janssen vaccine study

U.W. Medicine working on Novavax, which is not enrolling yet, but is expected to be open soon.