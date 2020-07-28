Sea-Tac Airport continues its response to coronavirus pandemic

Sea-Tac management will announce upcoming plans to help stop the spread of coronavirus as the number of travelers slowly increases.

SEATAC, Wash. — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport management plans to release the next phase of its plan to keep travelers healthy.

Lance Lyttle, the airport's director, and Director of Customer Experience Julie Collins will announce the plan during a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday at noon.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the airport to make both temporary and permanent changes. Motion censors are being installed to restroom faucets. A new app, which allows travels to purchase food and limit contact with staff, is available for download.

Since May 18, face coverings have been required inside the airport. On July 14, the airport began performing voluntary temperature checks; looking for passengers with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees.

The airport has escalated it's cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Staff spends 5,000 hours a week cleaning and so far the airport has gone through 1,268 gallons of hand sanitizer, 1,394 containers of sanitizer wipes AND more than 5,012 ounces of disinfecting spray.

Still, the airport is urging people who are sick to stay home.