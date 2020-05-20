Seafair reschedules 'major events' to next year due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers for the annual summer festival announced given the "uncertainty" surrounding public health safety, they decided to reschedule several major events.

SEATTLE — Seafair organizers announced Wednesday that all "major events" for this year are being rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

The below statement was released on the Seafair website Wednesday:

"As part of the Seattle summer experience, the non-profit Seafair has been creating lasting memories for the Northwest community for generations. Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety, and combined with guidance from local and state governments, Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year. If you hold tickets for any event, we will be in contact with you via email shortly. Seafair is committed to be a catalyst to reunite community and celebrate again in 2021."

The major events being rescheduled to next year are:

July 4 – Seafair Summer 4th – Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park

– Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park July 11 – Seafair Milk Carton Derby – Green Lake Aqua Theatre

– Green Lake Aqua Theatre July 19 – Seafair Triathlon – Seward Park

– Seward Park July 25 – Torchlight Run – Downtown Seattle

– Downtown Seattle July 25 – Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade – Downtown Seattle

– Downtown Seattle July 31 – August 2 – Seafair Weekend Festival featuring the Boeing Seafair Air Show and HomeStreet Bank Cup – Genesee Park / Lake Washington

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have already confirmed their attendance for August 6-8, 2021. Organizers also say the Fourth of July fireworks show will return "bigger than ever" next year.

Meanwhile, Seafair President and CEO Eric Corning says they will stay be active in the community this summer to celebrate online and in-person with proper health guidelines.

"We are deeply disappointed but together we will get through this emergency," said Corning. "Events will be an important part of our recovery, and we look forward to working with our sponsorship partners, volunteers, and stakeholders to produce a festival with the Blue Angels, fireworks, pirates, clowns, parades, and all of the neighborhood community events. We will stay active in the community this summer to bring people together to celebrate online and in-person, within the COVID-19 guidelines."