Salish Lodge & Spa reopens with new precautions after COVID-19 outbreak

The Lodge voluntarily suspended operations after the outbreak was detected to help minimize the spread of the virus.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Salish Lodge & Spa near Snoqualmie Falls reopened Thursday following an outbreak of COVID-19 that impacted staff members and some guests.

The Lodge is implementing new health and safety guidelines to help prevent any future cases of COVID-19.

Guests will now need a health screening before arrival and a temperature check before arriving or re-entering the Lodge. Face coverings will continue to be required in all common areas, according to a statement on the Salish Lodge & Spa's website.

The Lodge said staff members will continue to undergo temperature checks and daily health screenings before work, as well as use personal protective equipment.

After two rounds of testing, Lodge officials said there haven't been any new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 30.

"Upon engaging with King County Public Health and voluntarily suspending operations, we have been assured that we were very proactive in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We can say with confidence that we have met the criteria set forth by King County Public health in order to safely resume operations," read part of the Lodge's statement.