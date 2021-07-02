Seattle bars prepare for safer, different kind of Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday comes less than a week after restaurants in seven Washington state counties were allowed to add indoor seating at reduced capacity.

SEATTLE — Super Bowl Sunday would typically have been a huge day for sports bars and restaurants but health leaders around Washington state are reminding everyone to use caution as they plan their game-watching activities.

The game comes just a week after several counties moved into phase 2 and were allowed to add some limited indoor dining at restaurants.

Seattle's Little Water Cantina wasn’t much of a sports bar pre-covid, but their huge patio helped some people feel more comfortable with the idea of dining out. They've set up extra televisions and are hoping Sunday's Super Bowl LV will bring more people in.

“We're basing it on a reservation system just to help gauge on how busy we might be,” Bar Manager Dustin Brians said.

Many places showing the game are using reservations. It's an easier way to make sure there are spots for those who come and to help the restaurant try and make some money back after the lockdown.

“With the vaccinations becoming more widespread and helping relax the regulations, I'm hoping to see an uptick in business,” Brians said.

The restaurant stopped tableside service to help with the social distancing. They are keeping extra staff on for cleaning. They’ve spread out tables throughout their patio and inside.

State health leaders spent the week reminding everyone to be safe and cancel any big parties people would traditionally host.

“With disease rates declining statewide and more and more Washingtonians getting vaccinated, now is not the time to let up our guard,” Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach said.

Around the Little Water Cantina it's a warning they take seriously. They're hoping this weekend will be about forward progress; recovery from the virus and its economic impacts.