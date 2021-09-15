Repairs, maintenance work in Thurston County impacted by pandemic

Roads aren't being painted and new bathrooms aren't being installed due to supply shortages.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — In a typical September, Thurston County’s road striping truck is busy painting one of the its 1,200 miles of roads.

But in 2021, there’s no paint for the truck to stripe with.

“Unfortunately, there’s a nationwide paint shortage,” said Thurston County Engineer Scott Lindblom.

Instead of those 1,200 miles of roads, Lindblom said about 40 miles got their annual paint jobs this year, a 95% reduction. He said roads most in need of paint are being lined with reflective buttons.

The issue isn't just paint putting maintenance projects on hold, Lindblom said.

The restrooms at the county’s Burfoot Park were supposed to be replaced by the end of the year. But Lindblom said delayed deliveries of concrete now have the county planning on getting the restrooms next spring.

A portion of Old Highway 99, closed since a landslide in January, will likely remain closed until the end of October. Fourteen steel beams are needed to secure the road, Lindblom said.

“Unfortunately, the contractor can’t get those steel beams delivered until late this month," he said.

Lindblom said the county originally expected the repairs to be completed in August, but now they hope to have the roadway back open by November.