30 people test positive for coronavirus at Renton hotel housing homeless

RENTON, Wash. — Officials say 30 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-December at a hotel housing more than 200 homeless people in Renton.

Public Health — Seattle & King County said Tuesday it's the most cases seen since the beginning of the pandemic at any of the hotels the county is using to reduce virus transmission among homeless people.

The Red Lion Hotel in Renton was opened by the county to keep people out of crowded bunk-bed or mats-on-the-ground shelters.