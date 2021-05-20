Red Cross reports an uptick of military families seeking aid in Washington

The Red Cross offers resiliency workshops and other resources to military families who need help amid the pandemic.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Red Cross reported more military families are seeking support since the beginning of the pandemic. The organization has been working to provide help to military members when they need it the most.

Although serving your country is a duty many are proud to take on, the sacrifice that comes with it can be hard to deal with.

“When the military calls, you have an obligation and you have to go,” said SeQuoia Sims, a retired Captain for the Army. “That may be as grandiose as combat deployment or maybe something smaller like a training exercise, but whatever that is, the likelihood that you’re going to spend some time away from your family is going to be very high.”

When Covid-19 swept across the globe, the stress of leaving loved ones behind only intensified.

“That was very hard for them because during this pandemic, we were dealing with global death, all these mental health concerns, not to mention everything else related to social justice,” Sims said. “That was very taxing and to see them going through those things was very challenging for me as well.”

The story is a familiar one for many in the military.

“Our military community has faced unique stressors as a result of the pandemic, dealing with extensions of deployments, uncertainty of military installation moves, and veterans facing isolation and financial needs assistance, “ said Lauren Snow, regional program director for the Red Cross’s Service to the Armed Forces. “The American Red Cross has seen an uptick in these messages, as military families have been impacted by COVID-19 and the illness within their families.”

The Red Cross is offering a helping hand to those who serve as they navigate these unique challenges.

“We have resiliency workshops specifically tailored to different stressors that our community faces, whether that is stress, anger management, and emotional grit,” Snow said. “During this pandemic, we’ve been offering these workshops virtually, which has been a great experience to offer the different tips, tools, and techniques, to deal with mental health during this time and bring them directly to our community.”