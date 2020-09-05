Real-time updates: Immunizations in Washington have decreased dramatically during pandemic

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Seattle Parks will be closed nightly at 8 p.m. starting this weekend.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced retailers can reopen for curbside pickup orders.

TOTAL: 905 deaths among 16,388 overall cases in Washington state.

235,835 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Immunizations in Washington state have decreased dramatically during coronavirus pandemic

Washington state health officials are worried because fewer children are getting immunized during the coronavirus pandemic, raising the potential for outbreaks of other diseases like measles.

On Friday authorities said providers in Washington's Childhood Vaccine Program reported they administered 30% fewer vaccines to 0- to 18-year-olds in March of this year compared with the same month in previous years. In April, there was a 42% decrease, according to preliminary reports.

Detainees sue; Positive COVID-19 test at Tacoma detention facility

Officials have confirmed the first positive COVID-19 test at the Northwest detention center in Tacoma, in a detainee who had previously tested positive at another detention center and was being medically screened on arrival at the immigration jail.

The development came just as immigrant rights advocates were going to court again in an attempt to free medically vulnerable detainees before any outbreak there.

In a court filing in a separate case Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said a detainee tested positive during a medical intake screening and will remain medically segregated for two weeks. The agency said that according to the Pierce County health department, the detainee has recovered and is no longer infectious.

Coronavirus deaths in Washington state top 900

The Washington Department of Health is reporting 14 new deaths from coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. The total number of deaths is now at 905 among 16,338 cases statewide.

A total of 235,835 people have gotten tested for the coronavirus in Washington state and of those, 6.9% of the tests came back positive.

Gov. Inslee says progress being made to reopen Washington state, announces retailers can open with curbside pickup orders

Governor Jay Inslee said Friday that progress is being made in Washington as the state moves through the first phases of reopening the economy, and some counties are being allowed to move on to phase 2.

The governor’s “Safe Start” plan involves four phases of reopening. The state is currently in phase 1, which allows low-risk construction to resume, some outdoor recreation including fishing, hunting, golfing, and park access. The first phase also allows some businesses to reopen, such as car washes, vehicle and boat sales, and drive-in religious services are also allowed to resume.

On Friday, Gov. Inslee said retail stores can also start to reopen under phase 1 for curbside pick-up orders. Specific guidelines for the retail industry is expected to be released Friday afternoon. Landscaping and pet walking is also expected to resume soon under phase 1 in Washington.

Some smaller counties in Washington were approved on Friday to move onto phase 2 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan.

The Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the applications from Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry, and Pend Oreille counties to head onto the next phase.

“We recognize COVID-19 is impacting some parts of our state in different ways and some counties will be ready to move forward earlier than others,” Secretary Wiesman said. “While recognizing that reality, we set cautious, thorough requirements for counties that want to apply for a variance. Each of the counties approved to enter Phase 2 has demonstrated strong planning and capability in the areas necessary to protect public health in their communities.”

To apply for a variance, counties must have a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. Kittitas, Skamania, and Wahkiakum Counties have applied for a variance and their applications are under review, according to officials.

Washington state receives thousands of coronavirus testing materials

Governor Jay Inslee on Friday said the state is making significant progress in getting collection materials to help test for the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

He said the state has received its first shipment of 37,000 swabs of collection materials for testing from the federal government. The state is expected to get another 60,000 swabs next week.

After that, the governor said the state should get weekly shipments of the testing materials, which he said will be crucial as the state slowly continues reopening and the need for testing becomes greater.

Gov. Inslee also said he is in talks with the Federal Drug Administration to validate at-home testing kits.

Positive coronavirus cases peaked in March, UW says

Positive results at the UW Medicine Virology Lab from outpatient and emergency room testing peaked in late March, according to UW Medicine.

The Virology lab, alongside Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center, analyzed positivity rates for specimens received from 10 counties and Seattle-area emergency departments. Partient samples were from March 1 to April 16.

The peak in positive results occurred around March 28-29.

Researchers note the peak and decline appear to align with social distancing.

Car wash businesses can now reopen after state issues safety and health guidelines

Drivers can now get their cars washed professionally starting Friday, after the state issued guidelines for safe operations and social distancing this week.

Car wash operations include:

Automated, tunnel, self-serve, and brushless washes;

Automotive detailing services and washes performed on vehicle sales lots;

Truck and bus washes;

Vacuum services; and

Affiliated outdoor retail kiosks.

Safety measures include screening employees for illness, maintaining six feet of distance between employees and customers and requiring employees to wear face coverings. A full list of safety measures are available on the governor's website.

Car washes are among the businesses in the state's phase 1 of its four-phase reopening.

Major Seattle parks to close at 8 p.m.

Seattle's major city parks will be closed nightly at 8 p.m. starting Friday, May 8, and will last the duration of the state's stay-at-home order. Park staff will remind visitors to keep walking and not linger in order to continue social distancing.